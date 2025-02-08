Mark Cuban's son Jake Cuban drops 1-word reaction to Luka Doncic's first pictures in Lakers gear

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban’s son, Jake Cuban, couldn’t hide his disappointment after seeing Luka Doncic in Lakers gear. Doncic recently posed for his first portraits in a Lakers jersey, with the images shared across the Purple and Gold’s social media platforms.

Jake reacted to the Lakers' Instagram post by sharing it on his story, summing up his feelings with a one-word caption.

"Ouch," Jake Cuban wrote.

(Credit: Jake Cuban/Instagram)

The Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic to the Lakers sent shockwaves through the basketball world. Dallas' front office opted to part ways with the Slovenian superstar in exchange for Anthony Davis, a move that left many fans stunned.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison’s decision did not sit well with the franchise’s supporters. Many, including Jake Cuban, have openly criticized the front office for the blockbuster trade.

Mark Cuban’s son, Jake, shared an emotional tribute to Luka Doncic after the trade was made official. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his loyalty with the heartfelt message, "Rockin 77 till I die."

Meanwhile, Doncic has yet to make his debut for the Lakers. The five-time All-Star is expected to suit up for the Purple and Gold for the first time on Monday when they face the Utah Jazz.

Mark Cuban's reaction to Luka Doncic trade

Mark Cuban has been one of Luka Doncic’s biggest supporters, closely following his journey since the point guard entered the league in 2018. In response to Doncic’s shocking trade, the Dallas Mavericks minority owner shared a subtle four-letter reaction: “MMFL,” meaning “Mavericks Fan For Life.”

However, Cuban had no involvement in the decision to trade the superstar guard. Since selling the majority stake in the franchise, he has taken a reduced role in the team’s decision-making process.

Mark Cuban once jokingly stated that if he had to choose between his wife and keeping Doncic with the Mavericks, he would pick the basketball superstar.

