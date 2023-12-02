Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks missed Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons. The Mavericks were very short-handed and put in a valiant effort in the 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies. It was the first game of a back-to-back, so is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the OKC Thunder?

According to the Mavs' latest injury report, Doncic is listed as out due to personal reasons. He's considered day-to-day, so there's a chance that he could play against the Thunder at home. The Mavs are in the middle of a four-game homestand, going 1-1.

Doncic missed Friday's game due to the birth of his first child with his fiance Anamaria Goltes. Their daughter, Gabriela, was born on Thursday, with the Mavs giving their superstar a day off to celebrate the special occasion.

Apart from Doncic, three more players are on the team's injury report. Dante Exum also welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend, named Jessica Corey.

Tim Hardaway missed the Dallas Mavericks game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a back injury. It was Hardaway's first missed game of the season, while Maxi Kleber continues to recover from a dislocated toe.

The Mavericks did welcome back Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who recovered from a sprained ankle.

Jason Kidd comments on Luka Doncic's availability against the Thunder

Luka Doncic missed his first game of the season on Friday, and it was not because of an injury. Doncic welcomed his daughter Gabriela with fiance Anamaria Goltes the other night.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was asked by reporters before the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies regarding Doncic's availability against the OKC Thunder. Kidd was unsure of Doncic's status, as they won't know until later in the day of the game.

"We're just on today," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "We don't know what tomorrow brings. We'll see."

It should also be pointed out that Doncic was already dealing with a left thumb injury that was considered minor. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Mavericks' loss to the LA Clippers last Sunday but played through the pain and put up 30 points.

Doncic underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a "low-grade" sprained left thumb. He was cleared to play against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and would have played on Friday if not for the birth of his daughter.

