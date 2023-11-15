Is Mark Jackson fired from Knicks? Looking at former New York guard axed from MSG

Mark Jackson is a recognizable figure in the history of the New York Knicks organization, as he spent seven seasons with the team during his playing days. Now that he's a full-time broadcaster, the Knicks hired him as an announcer to fill in for Clyde Frazier this season.

However, that won't be happening, as it's been reported that Jackson was banned from the team plane and hotel. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Knicks president Leon Rose put a "kibosh" on the arrangement.

As per Marchand, an old quarrel between Jackson and the Knicks assistant coach, Darren Erman, was why Rose reportedly dismissed the former ESPN commentator.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We weren’t able to work something out this season," an MSG spokesman said in a statement, per The Post.

Expand Tweet

Jackson and Erman worked together in 2014 when Jackson was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. The former NBA All-Star fired Erman, who was his assistant with the team. Erman was caught taping the coaches and players talking in the locker room and the coach's office.

That lasted about three weeks, and then president of the Warriors, Bob Myers, addressed it as a serious offense.

MSG recruited Jackson to be a fill-in broadcaster for Frazier. He could've been reunited with his longtime broadcast partner, Mike Breen, who's consistently done commentary for the Knicks and ESPN.

Rose reportedly made the final decision on Jackson's fate with the Knicks. All the other TV broadcasters were allowed to travel and room with the team during their road trip. The former NBA star was expected to call five games for the Knicks.

Over the summer, Jackson was let go by ESPN, together with his longtime broadcast partner, Jeff Van Gundy. MSG Network planned to reunite the two broadcasters with Breen this season, but it didn't work out.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why is Mark Jackson being dismissed from his job at MSG? Looking at Knicks' shocking decision

Mark Jackson wished Doc Rivers the best after being fired by ESPN

This marks the second time the former NBA player was fired this year. Mark Jackson was let go by ESPN last summer after calling games since 2014. As Doc Rivers and Doris Burke replaced Jackson and Van Gundy, Jackson had some encouraging words for the former NBA coach.

"I wish Doc nothing but the best," he said. "He's a Hall of Fame coach. A tremendous guy. And he'll be great."

Jackson was then asked about what his next move would be, and he said:

"It's going to work out. Figuring it out now. But the next move will be my best move. Excited about what God has for me."

Unfortunately for Jackson, his next plan of being with MSG Network didn't pan out.

Also read - Fact check: Did Mark Jackson make questionable comments about LeBron James’ wife Savannah during 2018 NBA Finals? Viral rumor debunked