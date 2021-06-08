Is Mike Conley playing tonight against the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Mike Conley has been central to the Utah Jazz' success so far, as the veteran point guard has managed to forge a successful back-court partnership with Donovan Mitchell. Conley ended the regular season with averages of 16 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds, helping the Jazz post a league-best 52-20 record.

Mike Conley also had a brilliant outing in Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs series against his former team Memphis Grizzlies. He put up 17 points and 8 assists, as the Utah Jazz dispatched the 8th seed in five games.

Conley and the Jazz will now have to negotiate a second-round matchup with the LA Clippers. However, there are concerns over Mike Conley's health, and his participation in Game 1 of the series is unclear.

Will Mike Conley be available for Game 1 of the Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Western Conference semi-finals matchup?

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz

Point guard Mike Conley is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers series. The Jazz announced Monday evening that Mike Conley was rehabilitating a mild right hamstring strain, which he endured during the Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mike Conley is QUESTIONABLE for Game 1 vs. the Clippers tomorrow. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 7, 2021

However, Mike Conley was quick to point out that the injury was not that serious and he will try his best to play in Game 1 of the second round:

“It’s playoffs so my mindset is I’ll be ready to play,” Conley said. “We’re gonna just see what happens in next few days and be smart about how we approach it going into this next series.”

If Mike Conley doesn't end up featuring in Game 1, it could prove to be a costly miss for the Utah Jazz. Conley has run the point for the Jazz all season, and while his possible replacement Joe Ingles is a seasoned playmaker, his distribution isn't close to the former Grizzlies man's abilities.

Donovan Mitchell, on the importance of Mike Conley: "He’s seen a lot, he was part of an 8 seed that beat a 1 seed. … He’s a calm and cooling presence. Never seen Mike have a bad day, which helps keep the mood light." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 7, 2021

Also Read: 3 things Utah Jazz must do to beat the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Semi-finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Head coach Quin Snyder will need his best starting 5 for all games against the LA Clippers, who are strong contenders for the NBA Championship. Snyder will be hoping that Mike Conley gets the green light from the medical staff for Game 1, so that he can roll with his trusted backcourt of Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz welcome the LA Clippers to Vivint Arena at 10:00 PM Eastern Time tonight for Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Also Read: When will Damian Lillard be a free agent? We take a look at the Portland Trail Blazers star's contract details

Edited by Parimal Dagdee