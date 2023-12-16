Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Denver Nuggets star's status (Dec. 16)

Nikola Jokic is expected to play for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night against the OKC Thunder. Jokic is not part of the Nuggets' injury report ahead of the game against the Thunder, so the reigning NBA Finals MVP is expected to feature in the contest.

However, the other members of the Denver Nuggets' "Big 3", Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, are in the injury report. Good thing for the Nuggets fans: both Murray, nursing ankle injuries on both feet, and Gordon, with a right heel strain, are listed as "probable" and expected to suit up.

Another Denver Nuggets starter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, though, will sit out for the second straight game due to concussion protocols. Vlatko Cancar, as previously reported, could only make a return to the Denver Nuggets by Apr. 2 at the earliest.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic had a solid outing for the Denver Nuggets, as he led them to a 124-101 blowout win against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic's stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists alongside one steal for the Denver Nuggets in their home win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Murray played a little under 22 and a half minutes and finished with 16 points, one rebound, two assists, three steals and one block. Meanwhile, Gordon put up 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in a little less than 24 minutes of action.

The Denver Nuggets also got a significant contribution off the bench from Peyton Watson, who ended up with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

With the outcome already settled sooner than expected, key players got to rest earlier in the game. They are expected to be fresh against the Thunder, which cleared all its players to play without injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be a marked man for the OKC Thunder, as he exploded for 43 points alongside nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in their previous game, which was a losing effort to the Sacramento Kings.

Justin Holiday, who only had two points against the Brooklyn Nets, is expected to step up against the OKC Thunder with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still out.