Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Pelicans? Latest on Nuggets 3xMVP's availability for Emirates NBA Cup game (Nov. 15)

The Denver Nuggets will cross swords against the New Orleans Pelicans in one of 12 NBA Cup games on Friday. Three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic is ruled out after being listed as "questionable" for the matchup due to "personal reasons."

Jokic played in the Nuggets’ last game and propelled the team to a thrilling 122-120 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Serbian superstar delivered a masterful performance, finishing with 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists in 38 minutes.

Jokic has been a constant presence for Denver this season, appearing in all 10 games and leading the team to a strong 7-3 start, placing them fourth in the Western Conference standings. His exceptional performances have been the driving force behind the Nuggets’ success under coach Mike Malone in the early part of the season.

An early frontrunner for the MVP award, the six-time All-Star is averaging a triple-double this season. Jokic currently leads the league in rebounds and assists while ranking fifth in scoring, posting averages of 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The 6-foot-11 center is shooting an impressive 56.3% from the field, including an astonishing 56.4% from 3-point range.

If Nikola Jokic is unavailable for the game against the Pelicans, the responsibility will fall on the rest of the Denver Nuggets to step up in his absence. Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr. will need to carry the majority of the workload.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon remains sidelined with a right calf strain and DaRon Holmes II will also miss the game due to a right Achilles tendon injury.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The NBA Cup game between the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Pelicans game will be broadcast live on Altitude (local) and GCSEN (local). The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

