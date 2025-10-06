Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Raptors? Latest on Nuggets MVP's availability for preseason game (Oct. 6)

The Denver Nuggets will cross swords the Toronto Raptors in their second preseason game on Monday. Nikola Jokic’s status remains uncertain as the team did not provide an update on player availability on Sunday.Ahead of their first preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nuggets coach David Adelman confirmed that all players would take the court. No such announcement were made for the second tune-up game.Jokic played in the first preseason game, appearing only in the first half. The three-time MVP looked sharp, particularly with his passing, delivering one-handed dimes to teammates and showcasing a strong connection with new addition Cam Johnson.In under 19 minutes of action, Jokic produced another all-around performance, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 4 of 5 from the field.Will Nikola Jokic leave Denver Nuggets?Nikola Jokic informed the Nuggets front office that he will not sign a contract extension this summer. With his stance made clear, rumors and speculation emerged about the seven-time All-Star potentially leaving the franchise in the future. The one-time NBA Finals MVP recently addressed these talks and publicly reaffirmed his intention to finish his career in Denver.Regarding a contract extension, the strategic move for Jokic is to wait until next summer, when he will be eligible to sign a four-year deal rather than the three-year extension available this summer. Currently, Jokic is under contract for two more seasons with the Nuggets, which includes a player option in 2027.How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors? (2025 NBA Preseason)The preseason game between the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors will take place on Monday, Oct. 6, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).The Nuggets vs. Raptors game will be telecast live on TSN. For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).