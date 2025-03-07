Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Suns? Latest on Nuggets MVP candidate's availability (Mar. 7)

Nikola Jokic is listed as doubtful for the Denver Nuggets' upcoming regular-season game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday due to left ankle inflammation. The three-time MVP has been dealing with the same issue over the past few days and is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report.

Jokic was also marked as questionable ahead of the Nuggets' previous game against the Sacramento Kings but was later cleared to play. He logged 38 minutes, contributing 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal, shooting 9 of 18 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range.

Nuggets fans will hope that Jokic's injury doesn't worsen and that he can continue playing through the discomfort as he did in the last game. The one-time NBA champion is having another standout season and remains a strong MVP contender.

In addition to Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon is also listed as questionable as he is dealing with a left ankle sprain. The veteran forward has missed the last three games due to the same issue.

On the other hand, Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) have been ruled out for the game against the Suns. Meanwhile, Zeke Nnaji, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain, is listed as probable for Friday's matchup.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets game will take place on Friday, Mar. 7, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The tip-off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT), while the pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip-off.

The Suns vs. Nuggets game will be televised live on ESPN, ALT (local) and AZFamily (local). For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

