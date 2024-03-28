Is Patrick Beverley playing with wrist injury tonight vs Pelicans? Breaking update from Bucks guard's podcast

Milwaukee Bucks backup point guard Patrick Beverley won't sit out against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. It's been reported that Beverley has a wrist injury and could miss out on the entire season if he opts to undergo surgery. But the veteran guard seemed determined to play the entire season with an injured wrist.

Beverley started the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers where he served as a mentor for first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey. He was traded to the Bucks midway through the season to join his former rival, Damian Lillard. Now, he has a real shot at winning the title with the Milwaukee group.

However, an injury to his wrist has been confirmed by multiple sources. Pat Bev has a torn ligament in his right wrist that needs repairing. But he announced that he won't be sitting the rest of the season and will play with an injury leading to the postseason.

"I got to get me a championship this year," Beverley said in a post confirming he will play through his wrist injury. "Put some spit, put some dirt on it. Story's not over, got work to do."

In the updated injury report for the Bucks, Beverley is confirmed to play tonight against the Pelicans. Three players are in the injury report for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to his hamstring. Khris Middleton (ankle) and MarJon Beauchamp (back) are also listed as probable.

For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram (knee) will miss out on tonight's game, as well as Dyson Daniels (knee). Jose Alvarado will miss out on the game against the Bucks, dealing with a lower back injury.

How many games has Patrick Beverley missed this season?

Patrick Beverley has remained healthy for most of the 2023-24 season. Even when he was with the Sixers, he's only missed four games overall. During his time in Philly, the team didn't seem to struggle in his absence as they went 3-0.

For the Bucks, the only game he couldn't play was their recent matchup against the LA Clippers.

Looking at Patrick Beverley's stats vs Pelicans

Pat Bev has only played against the Pelicans one time this season, which was with the Sixers. The backup point guard had a decent game against New Orleans, with 11 points and seven assists.

Beverley also shot 75% from the field and made his only attempt from beyond the arc. In his career, he's played 27 games against the Pelicans, averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds.

