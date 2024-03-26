Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi reveals 30th birthday week's destination

Mandana Bolourchi, the girlfriend of Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley, recently shared the plans for her birthday week. Bolourchi will turn 30 on March 30, but the celebrations started a few days early. She visited Beverley and went to Milwaukee for the very first time.

In one of her Instagram stories, Bolourchi posted a photo of herself outside an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. It was her first time in Cream City, and will likely be in attendance on Tuesday night when the Bucks welcome the LA Lakers.

Beverley and Bolourchi have been dating for a couple of years now. She has been with him on his recent journey from Minnesota to Los Angeles to Chicago to Philadelphia and now to Milwaukee. It has been a rough couple of years for the defensive-minded guard, but he has a shot at winning a ring this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"First time in Milwaukee," Bolourchi wrote.

Mandana Bolourchi shared this on her Instagram stories.

Also Read: Bucks' Patrick Beverley blasts tech call for calling Josh Giddey 'soft'

Who is Mandana Bolourchi?

Mandana Bolourchi is a social media influencer and personality from Tehran, Iran. Bolourchi also works as a fashion model and designer, even collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana and Harper's Bazaar. She's even an entrepreneur with an affinity for real estate.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old model was born and raised in Tehran, but also spent time in Europe and Dubai before settling in Los Angeles. She even called herself a Rolls Royce collector, which is not a cheap hobby.

Bolourchi and Beverley began dating in 2021, and the couple has been very supportive of each other. They don't have any kids together, but Beverley has four children and the identity of their mother has not been made public.

Also Read: Patrick Beverley hints what led to Luka Doncic-Grant Williams duo splitting on Mavericks

Patrick Beverley to face his former team on Tuesday

Patrick Beverley and the Bucks will face the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

Patrick Beverley might be out for revenge on Tuesday when his former team, the LA Lakers, visit the Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Beverley and the Bucks came up short 123-122 against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena back on March 9.

The Bucks are trying to finish second in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are likely to end the season ninth in the West. Milwaukee has won six of their last 10 games, and the Lakers are on a three-game winning streak.

Beverley would want to do better this time around since he was only doing cardio the last time. He recorded no stats in 16 minutes of action and missed three shots.

Also Read: "Ask Damian about me" - CJ McCollum fires back at Patrick Beverley for calling him one of the 'whitest black' guys in the NBA