Patrick Beverley hints what led to Luka Doncic-Grant Williams duo splitting on Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA now, which is why many players want to play with him. One of the players who had the chance early this season was Grant Williams. The Mavs executed a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire Williams over the summer, but his stint was short-lived.

There was good reception with the Mavs' deal to acquire Williams during the offseason as he was an important player to the Celtics. But he only played 47 games for Dallas before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the trade deadline.

Williams' fellow NBA player, Patrick Beverley, heard about some rumblings involving the forward. Beverley shared what he found out about what led to Williams getting traded to the Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shout out to Grant Williams too, man. They kicked my man off the team because Luka [Doncic] killed him," Pat Beverley said. "I don't know. You hear things. Michael Finley said it, he's in practice. So, I'm guessing it's true.

"Man came in trying to be physical with Luka, but [Luka] gave him 26 straight [points]. He took off Luka's shoes, [and] put back 'em on the table ... Grant Williams' a** is in Charlotte."

Expand Tweet

Williams' former teammate, Jayson Tatum, backed him up on social media.

Tatum stood his ground and called the two-way forward a great teammate. Based on how Williams performed and interacted with everyone in Boston, he had great chemistry with his teammates. The Charlotte native has not addressed any rumors that have circulated about him.

Also read: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on Mavericks 5x All-Star's status (March 25)

Luka Doncic dominated Williams in practice, according to former NBA player

The rumor about Luka Doncic taking over a team scrimmage after Williams' trash talk started with former NBA and current Mavs front office executive Michael Finley. According to Finley, the forward wanted to get under the skin of their best player, as he felt that Doncic wasn't mentally present at that time.

Finley recalled that the former Celtics forward kept talking trash to Doncic. After a while, the Slovenian star responded by saying, "Okay," and started taking over. The Mavs' Vice President of Basketball Operations shared that the five-time All-Star had a 26-6 run by himself.

Expand Tweet

As much as it sounds exaggerated, Finley made sure in his interview with Alec Medford, Chris Arnold and Blake Elliott of 105.3 The FAN that he wasn't overhyping the story. The former NBA player claimed that Doncic showed Williams everything he had in his arsenal that day.

Also read: Luka Doncic sets IG abuzz, reveals latest jam in $200,000 Apocalypse Hellfire Jeep