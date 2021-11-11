Is Rajon Rondo playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

Rajon Rondo and the LA Lakers are all set to face the Miami Heat in an enticing NBA 2021-22 season matchup at Staples Center tonight.

The Lakers have had an underwhelming start to the season compared to their high expectations and currently have a 6-5 record in the Western Conference.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have come out guns blazing to begin the season and currently hold a 7-3 record, perching them at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Considering the importance of the matchup against a title contender, Lakers fans will be curious to know the status of Rajon Rondo. The former Celtics PG is the only facilitator on the team apart from Russell Westbrook, with LeBron James being sidelined for a while.

What is Rajon Rondo's status for the game against the Miami Heat tonight?

Anthony Davis (L), Russell Westbrook (C) and Rajon Rondo (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo (Left Hamstring Strain) is listed as questionable for the LA Lakers' game against the Miami Heat.

There has been no official update on whether Rondo will play tonight, but head coach Frank Vogel is unlikely to take the risk of playing the veteran considering his age and injury history, allowing him to recover completely before stepping on the court.

The Lakers will hope the likes of Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley will be enough to make up for Rondo's loss against the Heat.

When will Rajon Rondo return?

If he ends up sitting out the game against the Miami Heat, Lakers fans can expect Rondo to return in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

How does Rajon Rondo's absence impact the LA Lakers?

Rajon Rondo is considered an extension of the coaching staff on the court and does a tremendous job of placing his teammates in the right positions to succeed.

Rondo has made a name for himself as an elite facilitator and has been a huge reason for Anthony Davis' much improved form, establishing a strong two-man game with AD.

Rondo's stats of 3.7 points and 4.4 assists in seven games do not stand out and are below average, however, he brings more to the team than what the box score might show.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon I would argue that the biggest turnaround for the Lakers has been Rajon Rondo is playing his best basketball of the season so far. Hasn't made a shot, but he has 8 assists, and he's gotten Anthony Davis going in a huge way. I would argue that the biggest turnaround for the Lakers has been Rajon Rondo is playing his best basketball of the season so far. Hasn't made a shot, but he has 8 assists, and he's gotten Anthony Davis going in a huge way.

The Lakers will miss Rajon Rondo's elite playmaking and superior basketball IQ, especially during crunch times against one of the best defenses in the league. L.A. will hope that Russell Westbrook steps up to the challenge with him being the only reliable playmaker left on the team.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee