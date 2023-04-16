Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest injury report on Timberwolves’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 16, 2023)

Rudy Gobert is questionable for Game 1 of the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Frenchman is dealing with back spasms, which makes his availability tonight uncertain.

Gobert has been dealing with this issue since April 9 in the Timberwolves’ 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Minnesota’s starting center would have been questionable against the LA Lakers in the Play-in Tournament had he not been suspended for swinging at Kyle Anderson.

The three-time All-Star’s availability against the OKC Thunder on Friday was also iffy, but he managed to play 33 minutes. He finished the night with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Gobert moved much better versus the Thunder than he did against the Pelicans.

After the win against the Thunder, Rudy Gobert was positive that he has a good chance of suiting up for Game 1 in Denver.

Rudy Gobert versus Nikola Jokic is the matchup to watch out for in the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, will undoubtedly be pitted against Nikola Jokic, the back-to-back MVP. How Gobert’s defensive prowess can help the Timberwolves contain Jokic’s spectacular play on offense could decide this series.

