Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest injury report on Timberwolves’ center ahead of matchup (April 14, 2023)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Rudy Gobert questionable for Friday night's matchup against the OKC Thunder. He is reportedly dealing with back spasms.

Gobert also missed the Timberwolves' play-in tournament game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday to serve a suspension. The Frenchman had to sit out after punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Rudy Gobert (back) questionable for Friday. Rudy Gobert (back) questionable for Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into the matchup against the Lakers, Rudy Gobert's availability was already iffy, but played through the back spasms. It was for this injury that caused him to have trouble blocking shots, something which Anderson called him out for.

Before the bench altercation, Gobert hardly jumped to contest the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas on consecutive possessions. It was obvious that he didn't have his usual lift.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner apologized to Anderson before even the suspension was handed:

"Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate."

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate.

Rudy Gobert, though, reportedly claimed that had he not been suspended, his back would have been fine against the LA Lakers. If he felt that way a few days ago, he should be even more confident against the OKC Thunder on Friday.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Rudy Gobert said if he was not suspended for the game against the Lakers, his back would not have allowed him to play. Rudy Gobert said if he was not suspended for the game against the Lakers, his back would not have allowed him to play.

Also read: Rudy Gobert sent home after altercation with Kyle Anderson

Rudy Gobert has played great against the OKC Thunder this season

The "Stifle Tower" has caused the OKC Thunder problems this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 against the OKC Thunder this season. Gobert has been a big part of why the Timberwolves won the season series. He is averaging 14.7 PP11.7 RPG and 1.0 APG against the Timberwolves' play-in opponent on Friday.

Oklahoma is averaging 55.2 PPG inside the paint this season. Gobert has been crucial for the Timberwolves in protecting the interior when he plays against the Thunder. When the "Stifle Tower" played, OKC averaged only 46.0 PPG in that category.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is eighth in paint production with 54.0 PPG. Against the Thunder, they averaged 58.6 PPG. When Gobert is inside the paint, he has helped limit one of Oklahoma's biggest strengths and improved the Timberwolves' inside scoring.

If the three-time All-Star plays, the Thunder will once again face one of the NBA's most intimidating rim protectors.

You may also like to read: "He's still my brother" - Rudy Gobert says feud with Kyle Anderson is over as Timberwolves face Thunder in must-win game

Poll : 0 votes