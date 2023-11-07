Is Scottie Barnes autistic? Debunking rumors of Toronto Raptors star having neurological disability

Scottie Barnes is accustomed to the rumors that come with being an NBA player. But the latest one involving him isn't related to the game that he loves. Rather, it's a rumor about him having a neurological disability.

Social media sites like X and Reddit have been known to stir the pot. That's the case for Barnes, as there have been a few that started the hearsay that he has autism.

The Toronto Raptors forward shut down the gossip recently, after beating the San Antonio Spurs 123-116 in overtime on Sunday.

"'Bro's never beating the austistic allegations,'" Barnes read while live streaming. "Come on, bro. What's up with y'all, bro? It's weird, bro. Like, how did that go upon me? I don't get it."

Posts on Reddit and X about Barnes being autistic are still around, and some fans are convinced about these claims. No sound arguments have been brought up by the fans who started this talk, which is enough to convince most to not believe it. There are also a few who are only trolling the NBA star at this point.

Scottie Barnes is a candidate for MIP this season

Scottie Barnes is in his third year, and he has shown signs of brilliance. Last season, his stats were similar to his rookie campaign, holding him back from being the team's star. Now, he could take over for the Raptors and win the Most Improved Player award.

He's averaging 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. He's improved in all statistical categories as the team's primary option. In their last game against the Spurs, he led the team with 17 points in the fourth quarter, which gave them the chance to extend the game, eventually winning it. He finished with 30.

Raptors coach Darko Rajaković believes that Barnes will be a great player for the team:

"He's such a competitor, and he gives that every single night for our team. I think we're getting (an) amazing, amazing player in Scottie."

The 6-foot-9 forward has improved in many aspects. But the development in his shooting is the most noticeable this season. Last season, he made 45.6% of his shots. He's improved as a shot-maker, knocking down 51.3% this season.

His 3-point shot has improved, making 42.1% of his shots from beyond the arc this season, a huge improvement compared to his 28.1% from last season.

With this, there's a chance that Barnes will win the MIP award in 2023-24.

