Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a good NBA basketball fantasy pick? Projecting OKC Thunder star's 2023-24 returns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is preparing for another All-Star year, as he aims to lead the young and talented Oklahoma City Thunder team to the NBA playoffs this season.

SGA averaged 31.4 ppg, 5.5 apg and 4.8 rpg in 68 games last season, on 34.5 percent from beyond the arc, with the Thunder getting eliminated in the play-in tournament.

When it comes to fantasy basketball, Gilgeous-Alexander should be considered one of the top picks for players. Last year, he averaged 46.9 fantasy points and had a total of 3,191.

According to CBS Sports stats, his fantasy numbers for the 2023-24 season are expected to be even better, with a projection for 76 games and an average of 44.6 fantasy points for a total of 3,409.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says FIBA World Cup has helped him elevate his game

With the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren back, there are high expectations for the Thunder this season. OKC views Holmgren as a key part of the rotation and the player who could become the co-star of the team alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For his part, SGA is coming off an impressive FIBA World Cup campaign, where he averaged 24.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 6.4 assists and led Canada to their first-ever medal (third place) and direct qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Speaking with reporters recently, he referred to how this experience will help improve his game.

"It's almost like studying before the test. That's kind of how I saw it. One of the reasons why I wanted to play Canada Basketball in the summer was because it gives you a little bit more run and a little bit more bump before the preseason," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters, via The Oklahoman.

"There's nothing better than a real game, real rush, real opponents. Yes, it feels like it's helpful. And we'll see if it will be very helpful. I think playing in those games is huge. And he's going to come back a better player," Thunder GM Sam Presti said on Gilgeous-Alexander's FIBA World Cup campaign, via Basketnews.

The young star guard understands that there are still areas he should improve to elevate his game, even though he is getting closer to his prime.

"Really just try to get better at everything. Try to be a better basketball player on both ends of the floor. Try to make better decisions on both ends of the floor. Really just become an overall better basketball player," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, via The Oklahoman.

"It's all he's ever done is improve, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he's better. … In terms of improvement, I think as guys get to kind of the prime of their career, which is about where he is, it's more nuances. It's more touching up the edges," Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault added, via The Oklahoman.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was No. 8 on ESPN rankings for the 2023-24 season, and the Thunder have now shifted their attention to their season opener against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 25.