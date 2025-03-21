Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Thunder star's status (Mar. 21)

After sitting out Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return. The MVP candidate was not on the injury report and sat out simply due to rest, but he is available to play against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (Mar. 21).

The report came from Thunder beat writer Brandon Rahbar. He said on X (formerly Twitter) that both Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein are available.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star teammate Jalen Williams remains out due to a right hip strain. Williams has missed four straight games after sustaining the injury on Mar. 10 against the Denver Nuggets.

Aside from Williams, Lu Dort and Ousmane Dieng are also listed as out. Dort will be missing his third consecutive game, also due to a hip injury. Similarly, Dieng is also out for his third straight game due to a calf strain.

Meanwhile, Cason Wallace is listed as questionable due to a shoulder strain.

Despite not having Gilgeous-Alexander against the 76ers, OKC still managed to win by a landslide, 133-100. It was a total team effort for the shorthanded Thunder on offense, with seven players scoring in double figures.

Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe led the team with 26 and 21 respectively. Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams both added 19 while Dillon Jones added 11. Off the bench, Branden Carlson added 16 and Kenrich Williams contributed 13.

That win was the Thunder's 57th of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company have guaranteed the top seed in the Western Conference and the second seed is not only distant, it still hasn't been determined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already led the OKC Thunder in a victory against the Charlotte Hornets this season

Friday's matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets is not the first time these two teams will clash this season. Their first matchup took place on Dec. 28 with the Hornets playing hosts to the visiting Thunder squad.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the usual offensive leader that night, leading all scorers with 22 points. He shot 8-for-15 (1-for-6 on 3-pointers) as well as 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Additionally, he grabbed four rebounds, dished six assists, and came away with two steals and one block.

Aside from Gilgeous-Alexander, every other starter for the Thunder scored in double digits. Jalen Williams scored 20 while Aaron Wiggins had 17. Isaiah Hartenstein not only scored 12, he was also a monster on the glass with 15 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell rounded things out with an even 10 points.

The Thunder reached triple-digit scoring while holding the Hornets to under 100 in that game, with a final score of 106-94.

