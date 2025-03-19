Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on NBA MVP candidate's status (March 19)

The OKC Thunder, powered this season by the brilliance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, look to continue solidifying their place atop the Western Conference standings as they face an injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers squad on Wednesday night.

But SGA won’t suit up for this one. The Thunder have opted to rest their MVP candidate, and he’ll sit out along with fellow starters Jalen Williams (right hip strain) and Luguentz Dort (right hip soreness). The team will also be missing Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Ajay Mitchell (right toe surgery) and Nikola Topic (left knee surgery).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already appeared in 66 games, making him awards-eligible. He’s been sensational, averaging 33.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 52.6% overall, 37.1% from deep and an elite 90.1% at the line.

With him out, expect OKC guards Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe to get more touches.

While the Thunder are short-handed, the 76ers are in a similar position. Philadelphia will be without its big three — Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey — along with reserves Adem Bona, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain and Lonnie Walker IV.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s former coach reflects on his rise

Before becoming OKC’s franchise cornerstone, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent his rookie year under Doc Rivers with the LA Clippers during the 2018-19 season. That year, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds, starting in 73 games.

The Clippers traded SGA in the blockbuster deal that brought Paul George to LA, pairing George with Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

Since then, SGA has evolved into a top-tier MVP candidate and is considered the favorite to take home the award this season. On Sunday, he and the Thunder rolled past Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks, winning 121-105 behind SGA’s 31 points and eight assists.

Ahead of that game, Rivers admitted that while he expected Shai to be great, he couldn’t have predicted just how special he’d become.

“I don’t think anybody in the world saw this in him,” Rivers said (per AP). “We did think he was going to be really, really good. I thought he was going to be a star. I said it when we traded him. But to see this, I don’t think anyone can honestly say they knew he was going to be this special.”

“I had him his rookie year, the one thing I loved about him, the game has never gone fast for him,” Rivers said. “He’s always been able to play at a pretty good pace, and now he’s just getting better at it.”

This year’s MVP race is seen to be a two-man battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

