Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest update on 4x NBA champion's availability (Dec. 2)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are looking to start a winning streak when they visit the LA Clippers on Saturday night. Curry has been playing like an MVP this season and has only missed two games due to a minor knee injury. Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the LA Clippers?

The four-time NBA champion is not on the Warriors' injury report for Saturday's game which means he will be available to play. He's coming off a 26-point performance in Golden State's 120-114 win over the Clippers last Thursday.

There are four players on Golden State's injury report – Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Usman Garuba. Paul, Payton and Garuba are all listed as out, while Wiggins is questionable due to right finger soreness. Wiggins missed Thursday's game, with Moses Moody getting a spot start.

Chris Paul is considered day-to-day with a nerve contusion on his lower left leg. Paul suffered the injury against the Sacramento Kings last Tuesday. Gary Payton II also tore his calf on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.

Steph Curry had to pick up some playmaking duties on Thursday night with Paul out due to injury. Curry had eight assists in their win over the LA Clippers, while Brandin Podziemski also played 31 minutes off the bench.

On the other hand, Usman Garuba has a dislocated right finger. The Warriors signed him to a two-way contract in the offseason. He's a former first-round pick by the Houston Rockets two years ago and is just 21.

Steph Curry reflects on symbolic win over Clippers

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Thursday's win was very special for the Golden State Warriors Big 3 of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Not only did they get a win over the LA Clippers, they got the win on 11/30/23, which is the date of their jerseys.

Curry told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike of NBC Sports Bay Area after the game the significance of them playing together for 12 years and counting:

"We're all three different, but we love the game of basketball, so we vibe on the competitiveness and the will to win over the years," Curry said. "Draymond said in our sit down a couple years ago, we never asked any of us to change who we are. We've obviously evolved and grown over the years. ... But like Draymond said, blessed to be 12 years in, all three of us together, that's special. That's history right there."

