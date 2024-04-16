Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update for 10x NBA All-Star (April 16) 

Steph Curry will play for the Golden State Warriors in their 9-10 seed 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Curry missed the last game of the season against the Utah Jazz on Sunday because of rest.

The Warriors made a strategic decision that paid off as they won the game but still settled for 10th, as the LA Lakers held onto the eighth seed, while the Sacramento Kings also won and kept the ninth seed.

Curry needed to get the night off after the 36-year-old played 74 games this season, the most he has since 2016-17. He hasn't played more than 70 games since then. Fatigue had been showing in his past few games with unusually inefficient shooting stretches.

However, with a few games off in the past few weeks, Curry returned to his lethal best in April, averaging 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 46/47/91 splits. The Warriors will hope Sunday's rest allows him to thrive against the Kings in Tuesday's do-or-die matchup.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry missed eight games this season because of ankle and knee injuries. He suffered a knee issue in November and missed consecutive games, while an ankle issue popped up in March, forcing him to miss four games. Curry's other two absences were because of rest. Both of Curry's injuries were contact blows.

Steph Curry Stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Curry has averaged 24.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 6.9 apg in 46 games against the Kings. He managed 31.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 3.8 apg in four games this season. The Warriors went 2-2 against the Kings. He had 33 points, six rebounds and two assists when the teams last met on Jan. 25. The Warriors lost 134-133 after Curry lost the ball on the final play.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings NBA Play-In Tournament Game?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings play-in tournament game. Local TV operators NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Sacramento will also cover the game. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center, the Kings' homecourt.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the marquee players in action. The Warriors have a slight edge as favorites behind their impressive road record and better roster health.

