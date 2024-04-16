Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report for April 16 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will reignite their rivalry in a do-or-die 9-10 seed matchup in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The teams finished with identical records and went 2-2 in their season series. However, the Kings gained homecourt advantage with a better conference record.

On the flip side, the Warriors have performed better when playing away, holding a 25-16 record on the road and 21-20 at the Chase Center. On paper, it's an advantage for Sacramento, but in theory, Golden State would be more than open to playing on the road.

The game's atmosphere will be similar to last season when the two teams squared off in a Game 7 at Golden 1 Center in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Steph Curry's 50 points bailed the Dubs out. The Kings are a year older and more experienced, so the Warriors must up their game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report for Apr. 16

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors will be without Gary Payton II. Meanwhile, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are all available after missing Sunday's season finale against the Utah Jazz.

Player Status Injury Gary Payton II Out Left calf strain

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings remain without Malik Monk and Kevin Heurter. The rest of the group is healthy.

Player Status Injury Kevin Huerter Out Left shoulder surgery Malik Monk Out Right knee sprain

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings last game stats and summary

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings last met on Jan. 25 in a thriller that went 134-133 in De'Aaron Fox and Co.'s favor. It seemed like the Kings controlled the game following a 40-32 first quarter, but the Warriors stormed back in the second to trim their deficit to three points. From that point, it remained a close encounter for the rest of the way, with the Warriors falling short narrowly.

Steph Curry lost the ball on the final possession after Fox and Kevin Huerter had hounded him in double-team coverage as the clock ran out. Nevertheless, Curry had 33 points on 13-of-26 shooting, while Jonathan Kuminga, who also had a chance to score the go-ahead bucket, finished with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

The Kings got an unexpected 39-point night from former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes, who made seven triples on the night and blocked Kuminga's potential game-winner. Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, while Domantas Sabonis had an 18-point double-double.

