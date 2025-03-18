Is Trae Young playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Hawks star's availability (March 18)

The Atlanta Hawks travel to the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and All-Star guard Trae Young is expected to suit up for the visiting team. Young remains on the Hawks' injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he is listed as probable for Tuesday's Eastern Conference matchup.

Brad Rowland, the host of the "Locked On Hawks" podcast, reported that the talented scorer is probable.

Young has featured in the last three games for Atlanta. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old played 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets. He followed that up with a 34-minute outing against the LA Clippers on Friday, and an additional 39 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Trae Young has been a staple in the Hawks lineup over the 2024-25 campaign, missing only five of the team's 68 games so far.

When healthy, Young remains one of the most dominant scorers in the NBA. He is a four-time All-Star who has led the Hawks in scoring over six straight seasons. The sharpshooter was also instrumental in guiding Atlanta all the way to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

This season, Young is averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

Hawks fans will be thrilled to have Young back for what is shaping up to be a vital game against Charlotte.

A four-game win streak earlier this month saw Atlanta move within striking distance of the automatic playoff spots. Back-to-back loses against the Clippers and Nets in their last two games, however, has seen them drop to 5.5 games behind the sixth-place Pistons.

Trae Young has put up strong numbers against the Hornets this season

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Atlanta Hawks have a perfect 3-0 season-series record against the Charlotte Hornets and Trae Young has been outstanding against their divisional opponents.

The two teams met for the first time on Oct. 26 and Young finished with 38 points on 11-of-24 shooting.

In what would be considered a rare off night for his usually high standards, Young recorded 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in a low scoring affair against Charlotte on Nov. 30.

On Wednesday, the former Oklahoma star put on another stellar display against the Hornets, shooting 7 of 20 from the field to finish with 35 points. He also chipped in with 12 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in his team's 123-110 victory.

