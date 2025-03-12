Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update on Hawks guard (Mar. 12)

Trae Young is a doubtful starter for the Atlanta Hawks when they host the struggling Charlotte Hornets at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday. With the hosts making a final push to avoid the play-in and make a beeline for the playoffs, a potential Young absence will dent their chances.

The mercurial guard missed the last game against the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues to recover from a left quad contusion. Young has been a regular feature in the Hawks' injury report but has played in most of the games.

The 4x NBA All-Star is averaging 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 11.5 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. His absence will be a blow for the side as they play a Hornets team that's free of pressure after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder lavishes praise on Trae Young, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

It was a solid Week 20 for both Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, with the point guard leading the side to a 3-1 record while averaging 24.5 points and 13.0 assists per game. This saw head coach Quin Snyder heap praise on his superstar. Per ClutchPoints:

“First of all, obviously we’re all excited for him to receive that recognition. In my mind, it’s about the way that he’s playing. It’s about how he’s playing that I think is really significant."

He further added:

"The things that he’s doing, the reads that he’s making, the unselfishness, the efficiency, all those things that have been a point of emphasis for him throughout the course of the year. But to be recognized for how he’s playing and what he’s doing on the court, he’s being rewarded for something that we all appreciate,” he added."

Despite the surge, the Hawks are yet to reach the .500 mark as they stay seventh in the East with a 31-34 record. The Orlando Magic trail them with 30-36 and eighth place. It remains to be seen if Trae Young can stay healthy and push Atlanta to the postseason.

