Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Hawks star's status (Jan. 30)

By Avi Shravan
Modified Jan 30, 2025 13:32 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Hawks star's status. (Image Source: Imagn)

Trae Young is probable to play against the Cleaveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. According to ESPN, Young is listed as day-to-day due to a hamstring injury. His participation will depend on clearing medical evaluations before the game and the coach's decision.

Young has been the heart and soul of the Atlanta Hawks' offense this season. He is the main facilitator, creating plays for a relatively inexperienced squad around him. Since Dejounte Murray's departure to the New Orleans Pelicans, Young has reestablished himself as the lone face of the franchise.

He is averaging 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. Young is leading the assists leaderboard this season, followed by three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Hawks had an average start to their campaign with a 4-6 record in their first 10 games. They found a good rhythm midway through the season, helping them reach a 22-25 record as well as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the last few weeks have been rough on them, mainly due to injuries.

They are curently on a six-game losing streak and will be facing the number one seeded team in the Eastern Conference on Thursday. The Hawks need Trae Young to step up and play, as without him, the matchup has a high chance of becoming their seventh consecutive loss.

Trae Young gets involved in a heated exchange with Dillon Brooks during Rockets faceoff

Emotions ran high on Tuesday night as things heated up between Trae Young and Dillon Brooks during the final quarter of the Hawks vs Rockets matchup. With 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Young and Brooks got into an altercation that escalated and resulted in both players getting a technical foul.

Brooks knocked down Young near the 3-point line while attempting to defend. After the Hawks star hit the ground, players from both teams gathered to break the scuffle. However, as Trae Young walked past Brooks, he shoved his shoulder into him.

The Rockets guard did not like the gesture and retaliated by grabbing the back of Young's neck. This resulted in the staff members rushing onto the scene, along with players from both teams, to break up the fight between the two players.

The referees issued technical fouls to both Young and Brooks. The Hawks put up a good fight but lost the matchup on Tuesday with a final score of 100-96.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
