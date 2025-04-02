Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Hawks superstar's status (April 2)

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to work their way into the automatic playoff spots when they face the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young will be a key figure in this crucial matchup. Young has been the driving force behind the Hawks offense, and he is expected to suit up and take the court on Wednesday.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder has relied heavily on Young this season, starting him in all the 70 game he has featured in. The versatile guard also leads the lineup with 36.1 minutes per game, placing him in the top 10 in the NBA in that category.

Young has not missed a game since the home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10, and has missed just five games over the 2024-25 campaign.

When it comes to Young's production this season, the eye-catching numbers speak for themselves. Not only does he lead the Atlanta roster in points (24.1), he also ranks first in assists (11.6).

The four-time All-Star comes into Wednesday's game in fine form, averaging 24.8 ppg over his last five starts.

Perhaps more impressive than his scoring has been his distribution. The 26-year-old has shown off his vision and high basketball IQ, and has been able to get his teammates involved, which has been a key factor behind the Hawks' success. Over his last five games, Young has recorded 12, 12, 12, 19 and 15 assists.

With the return of All-Star center Anthony Davis, the Mavericks finally seem to be finding their footing. Four wins from their last six games means the Mavs are in the playoff mix, and should provide a serious challenge for the Hawks at American Airlines Center.

Trae Young recorded 16 assists in Hawks' last encounter against the Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe at State Farm Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Hawks and Mavericks met earlier this season at State Farm Arena on Nov. 25. On that occasion, Trae Young finished with a game-high 16 assists. Unfortunately, that was not enough for the home team to claw their way back with Dallas walking away with 129-119 victory.

Young struggled from the field in his last outing versus the Mavs, shooting just 5-for-12 from the field and converting just two 3-pointers. If the Hawks have any chance of upsetting the Mavericks on Wednesday, Young will need to step up and play a bigger role.

