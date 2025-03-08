Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Hawks superstar's availability (Mar. 8)

On Saturday night, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will wrap up their mini-series with the Indiana Pacers. As they prepare for this rematch, it looks as though they'll have their star guard available.

Ad

Heading into game two against the Pacers, Young finds himself on the Hawks' lengthy injury report. The All-Star point guard is currently dealing with Achilles tendinitis in his right foot. Seeing that he is listed as probable, the expectation should be that he will remain in the lineup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When these teams first squared off Thursday, the Hawks managed to walk out with a six-point victory. This was in large part due to the play of Trae Young, who led the charge for Atlanta. He nearly notched another 20-20 game, ending the night with 22 points and 16 assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In his age 26 season, Young continues to be one of the top offensive point guards in the NBA. He is on track to lead the league in assists per game, averaging just under 12 a night. Young's scoring has taken a slight dip, averaging his lowest points per game total (23.6) since his rookie season.

Ad

Looking at the standings, the Hawks have a lot riding on this matchup. Picking up another win against the Pacers would be big as they attempt to try and climb out of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta enters Saturday in eighth place and six games out of a top-six seed.

Trae Young joined Steve Nash in NBA history with performance vs Pacers

As mentioned above, Trae Young was a major catalyst in the Hawks taking down the Pacers in their last matchup. Along with getting his team in the win column, he also managed to join an all-time talent in NBA history.

Ad

With his 22 points and 16 assists Thursday, Young now sits along Steve Nash in the history books. They are tied for the 10th most games ever with at least 20 points and 15 assists.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since entering the NBA, Trae Young has shown the capabilities of being a one-man offense. Despite being undersized, he's blossomed into a high-level scorer and facilitator. At his current pace, Young is on track to record his third-straight season averaging at least 23 points and 10 assists.

In regards to his latest historic feat, Young has notched at least 20 points and 15 assists in a game eight times this season. His best outing of the year arguably came in December against the LA Lakers, when he notched 31 points and 20 assists in a nail-biting win for the Hawks.

On Saturday, Young might have a chance to square off against a fellow point guard capable of putting up big scoring and assists numbers. Tyrese Haliburton didn't play in the first meeting and is questionable due to a hip injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.