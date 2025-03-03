Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Hawks star guard's status (Mar. 3)

On Monday, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is listed as probable for the team's fixture against the Memphis Grizzlies. The guard has suffered an Achilles problem all season and has missed four games. However, he should start the game in Memphis unless he suffers a major setback.

With only one win in their last six games, the Hawks are currently in a perilous position as they hope to qualify for the playoffs come April. Despite ranking ninth at the time of writing, the Georgia franchise has lost ground to the Detroit Pistons who hold the last automatic playoff spot in the East. This could mean that the Hawks will have to go to the postseason through the play-in which they will want to avoid at all costs.

However, Trae Young's niggling injury has been a huge issue for the Hawks as his output continues to drop due to his fitness problems. In his last three games, the former Oklahoma guard has recorded a field goal percentage of 32.5% and a three-point percentage of 13.7%. This number is quite low considering he scored 38 points in his last three appearances and has been their highest scorer in 9 of their 12 games this month.

The 26-year-old's availability is also more crucial than ever given that the Hawks have a long injury list. Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson are out for the season with shoulder injuries while Lary Nance Jr. and Vit Krejci are both ruled out for a few weeks. Georges Niang is also ruled out due to an illness and will miss the game against the Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

All these factors combined make it crucial that the Hawks have their star man in their lineup for their intra-conference fixture against the second seeded Grizzlies. Despite his availability being a game time decision at the time of writing, Young should make it to the starting five in time given that he has started 10 fixtures in a row. Despite dwindling minutes on the court, the league's assist leader should start against the Tennessee franchise.

Trae Young's performance so far this season and where to watch the game tonight

Trae Young has been in hot form this term as he is on course to have one of the best seasons of his career. The star's performances this year earned him his fourth All-Star appearance at the Oracle Center in February after he replaced Giannis Antetokounmpo in Charles Barkley's Global Stars team.

Trae Young has been in fine form for the Hawks this season, averaging 23.8 points per game and collecting 3.1 rebounds while recording a field goal percentage of 40.5%. The Lubbock, Texas native also leads the league in assists as he averages 11.4 assists per game, which is 1.4 assists more than second-placed Nikola Jokic.

Currently ninth in the table, the Hawks have been able to stay in the races due to their star man's performances. His presence has been massive in their bid for a playoff finish as he continues to pave their way into the postseason picture.

Fans can catch Trae Young and the Hawks take on the Grizzlies at the FedExForum live on the FDSSE network. The match is scheduled for tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed online on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

