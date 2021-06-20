Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

The Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks will clash with the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals tonight.

The Hawks led the series 3-2 at one point after completing two scintillating comeback wins in Games 4 and 5. But the Philadelphia 76ers saved their season and forced a Game 7 by emerging victorious in the sixth match of the series.

There are doubts about Trae Young's participation in the game tonight, and fans will be curious to know about his status ahead of this pivotal encounter.

Will Trae Young be available for Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2 against the 76ers?

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Trae Young is listed as probable for Game 7 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Young has soreness in his right shoulder, but is expected to suit up for tonight's match. Young has played every game of the series, and has averaged 37.8 minutes during these playoffs.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow:



T. Young (right shoulder soreness): Probable

B. Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Questionable

B. Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

D. Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out

C. Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/WDzoynbtTl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 19, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks' hopes of defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 and progressing to the conference finals will majorly rest on Trae Young's shoulders. Young has been in phenomenal form this series as he has registered an impressive statline of 30 points, 11 assists and two steals on 35% shooting from the deep.

Also Read: Trouble in paradise: Will Donnie Nelson's sacking lead to Luka Doncic's departure from the Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young scored 34 points and dished out 12 assists in Game 6, but wasn't able to help the Hawks cross the finish line. Young's achievements this postseason look even more sensational when you consider that he is just 22 years of age and is playing in his first playoff campaign.

The Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76ers series has been marred with injuries on both sides. Joel Embiid is playing on a meniscus tear, while Danny Green has been ruled out of the series. On the Atlanta Hawks' side, Brandon Goodwin, DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish are out, while Bogdan Bogdanovic's participation is doubtful.

The Atlanta Hawks ended the regular season as the fifth seed and have carried the tag of underdogs throughout the playoffs. Forcing the first seed Philadelphia 76ers to play a seven-game series is already a major accomplishment. The Hawks will have the chance to go down in the history books if they upset the 76ers on the road tonight.

Also Read: How NBA's poor schedule planning led to a record number of All-Stars getting injured in 2021 NBA playoffs

Edited by Arnav Kholkar