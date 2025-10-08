Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Spurs All-Star's status for 2nd preseason game (Oct. 8)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be back in action on Wednesday for their second preseason game. Wembanyama is expected to suit up against the Miami Heat as the French phenom continues to prepare for the upcoming 2025–26 regular season.The one-time All-Star featured in the Spurs’ preseason opener on Monday against the Guangzhou Loong Lions. The 7-foot-4 center played only in the first half but delivered a dominant performance, nearly recording a triple-double in just 16 minutes. He finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.What stood out about Wembanyama was his energy on the floor and chemistry with new teammate Luke Kornet. He also excelled in his role as a decoy, and his ability to read the game and make the right decisions was evident not only in his play but also in his postgame comments.&quot;Maybe I turned down a shot I could make with my eyes closed, but that was to get one of my teammates a shot he could make in his sleep,&quot; Wembanyana said.The Spurs are scheduled to play four more preseason games, including Wednesday's matchup against the Heat. However, Victor Wembanyama is expected to rest for at least a couple of those so that the Paris Olympics silver medalist stays energized for the regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.Meanwhile, the Spurs won't have their full roster available for the game against the Heat. De'Aaron Fox remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Dylan Harper (thumb), Kelly Olynyk (heel), Stephon Castle (knee), Jeremy Sochan (calf), and Jordan McLaughlin (undisclosed) are listed as questionable. On the flip side, Devin Vassell is listed as probable and is expected to play.How to watch Victor Wembanyama in action during Spurs vs. Heat preseason game?The preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).The Spurs vs. Heat game will be broadcast live on NBA TV. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.