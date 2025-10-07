  • home icon
  Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: Spurs superstar dazzles with jaw-dropping performance against international squad in preseason (Oct. 6)

Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: Spurs superstar dazzles with jaw-dropping performance against international squad in preseason (Oct. 6)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:38 GMT
NBA: Guangzhou Loong-Lions at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: Spurs superstar dazzles with jaw-dropping performance against international squad in preseason (Oct. 6). (Image Source: Imagn)

Victor Wembanyama suited up for the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Monday. The French phenom was in the starting lineup alongside Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Lindy Waters III.

The 7-foot-4 center backed up his confidence-filled statements from media day with a spectacular on-court display. Even though it was a preseason contest, the one-time All-Star played with infectious energy and held nothing back in the limited minutes he logged against the international squad.

The two-time NBA blocks leader delivered a highlight moment when he used his unrivaled size and athleticism to complete a jaw-dropping defensive play. With nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Wembanyama pulled off one of the wildest help-side blocks imaginable. The Spurs superstar’s effort was so vicious and ferocious that he nearly dunked his own block.

On offense, Wembanyama scored with ease whenever he wanted. He didn’t take many shots, but there was conviction behind every attempt. He put on an absolute rebounding masterclass, while his court vision was perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of his game on Monday.

Victor Wembanyama nearly recorded a triple-double in the first half. He tallied nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in just 16 minutes. He was flawless shooting the ball, making all three of his field-goal attempts, including one from beyond the arc. After his dominant first-half display, the French superstar did not return for the second half.

Fans hail Victor Wembanyana after stunning performance

Social media went into overdrive soon after the first half of the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions concluded. NBA fans flooded the internet, making their feelings clear after watching Victor Wembanyama dominate the opposition with remarkable ease and composure.

Wembanyama seems to have a chip on his shoulder as he gears up for his third season in the league. He missed the second half of last season due to a blood clot in his shoulder and spent the offseason getting back into peak shape. The French superstar not only looks healthier and stronger but has also reportedly added an inch to his height, now officially listed at 7-foot-4.

