"Is there a way we can snatch this guy from their roster?" - LeBron James reveals that he and the LA Lakers wanted Malik Monk on their roster last season

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has made a stunning disclosure. After the Purple and Gold's 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, LeBron revealed he and the franchise wanted shooting guard Malik Monk to play for them last season.

Monk, who finished with 24 points, going 6-of-11 from downtown, put in another strong showing for the LA Lakers in the team's third straight win since losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on December 29.

"Is there a way we can snatch this guy from their roster?" LeBron would wonder.



LeBron, who has consistently put in a good word for Monk on the back of his string of good performances, told the media in the post-game interaction:

"It's funny, just a little quick backstory, me and J [Jason] Kidd, we talked a lot last year. We wanted him last year. When Charlotte stopped playing him last year, or they would play him, and then sit him for five or six games, and then they would play him, and then you would see him have a game at Miami where he had like eight or nine threes in Miami, and then they would sit him and not play him. Me and J Kidd, we would talk all the time, like, 'Is there a way we can snatch this guy from their roster?'"

LeBron James powers LA Lakers to third straight win

The 37-year-old LeBron James partnered with Malik Monk to give the Lakers their second straight victory of the new year. LeBron had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Lakers improved to a 20-19 regular season record. One of the biggest factors in the Lakers victory was that they kept their turnovers down to a season-low of five turnovers.

Commenting on this aspect of their victory, LeBron said:

"That's the reason we won the game. We won the game because we did not turn the ball over tonight. When we get shots at the goal, we can be very dangerous... Especially against a team like SAC with one of the fastest, if not the fastest guard in the league in De'Aaron Fox, you turn the ball over, it results in fastbreak points at the other end. That was great to hold them to six. We held them to six fast break points because we didn't turn the ball over."

LeBron and the LA Lakers play their next two games at home as well against Atlanta on January 7 and against Memphis on January 9.

