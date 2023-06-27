"Is Wemby compared to Michael Jordan?" - Gilbert Arenas deems Victor Wembanyama & LeBron James comparison technically unfair

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama due to his tremendous upside and versatile skillset at just a young age.

Due to the excitement surrounding Wembanyama entering the NBA, media personnel have been vocal in recognizing him as a better rookie prospect than LeBron James was in 2003.

In a segment on Fox Sports 1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless argued that Wembanyama has surpassed James as the greatest rookie prospect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, in an interview on Vlad TV, Gilbert Arenas made an interesting argument regarding the comparisons made between LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama.

"If Michael Jordan and Magic are the number one entities, and you're making LeBron two, then technically he can't be a better prospect," Arenas said. "Is Wemby compared to Michael Jordan and LeBron James? Is Wemby gonna play for 20 years? Probably not."

The former NBA player argued that from a technical standpoint, Wembanyama can't be compared to LeBron James, as he was being compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, Wembanyama is being compared to James the high school prospect at the time.

Arenas also mentioned in the interview that the media has already ruined Wembanyama's legacy even before he played his first NBA game. He talked about how LeBron James, for 20 seasons, was always under heavy scrutiny from analysts.

The 7' 2" prospect from France drew a lot of media traction when his highlights started going viral. Victor Wembanyama has the skillset of a wing scorer while playing in the center position. The upside is there, similar to how LeBron James was viewed when he was playing in high school.

LeBron James was an incredible athlete ahead of his time, thanks to his strength, speed and basketball IQ he played with. He was a huge small forward, who could bring the ball up the floor at impeccable speed to either score or assist a teammate.

Victor Wembanyama emotional after being selected as first overall pick by San Antonio Spurs

Recognized as one of the best prospects to enter the NBA, Wembanyama shed some tears in an interview with ESPN's Monica McNutt.

He was asked how he feels on being selected number one by the Spurs in the 2023 draft.

“It’s just, accomplishing something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” Wembanyama said. “Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I’ve dreamed of it so much. I got to cry, man."

With Victor Wembanyama finally, in an NBA team, the anticipation begins for his first game in the professional league.

Poll : 0 votes