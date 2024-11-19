Is Zach Edey playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest on Grizzlies rookie's status for Emirates NBA Cup game (Nov. 19)

Zach Edey will miss the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA Cup matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday due to a left ankle injury. This marks the rookie’s first missed game of the season. The 7-foot-4 center sustained the injury during Memphis’ 105-90 victory over Denver on Sunday.

Edey’s bad luck struck twice in the previous game, as he turned his ankle on two separate occasions. The first incident occurred in the second quarter, forcing him to leave the game temporarily. He returned in the third quarter but re-injured the same ankle in the fourth, ultimately requiring assistance off the court.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coming off the bench against Denver, Edey played 14 minutes and contributed seven points, seven rebounds and two assists. Despite this setback, the former Purdue standout has been a reliable presence for the Grizzlies this season, even as the team has dealt with injuries to key players.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Edey, who has faced multiple ankle injuries since being drafted, has otherwise proven durable and consistent. The promising rookie is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per game while shooting an impressive 61.0% from the field, including 60% from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

In addition to Zach Edey, superstar Ja Morant will also be unavailable for the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to recover from a hip injury. Morant has been sidelined since Memphis' 131-114 victory over the Lakers on November 6, missing the last five games.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart, who sat out Sunday’s matchup against the Nuggets, is listed as "questionable" for Tuesday’s game due to an illness.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM EST (5:00 PM PT).

Fans can catch the game live on ALT (local), KTVD (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). The pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip-off.

For streaming options, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback