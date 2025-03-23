Is Zion Williamson playing today against Pistons? Latest on Pelicans superstar's availability (Mar. 23)

The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Detroit Pistons in an interconference regular season game on Sunday. Zion Williamson's status for the game is uncertain as he is at risk of missing his second consecutive contest due to a lower back contusion. The young forward is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report.

Williamson was absent on Friday when the Pelicans suffered a tough 134-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His last appearance was on March 19, where he delivered an outstanding performance, posting 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 10 of 16 from the field in 30 minutes.

Throughout March, Williamson has played exceptional basketball whenever available, leading the Pelicans. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games, with impressive efficiency across the board.

Zion Williamson stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Zion Williamson hasn't played many games against the Detroit Pistons in his young career so far but his record against the Eastern Conference team is outstanding. In five games against the Pistons, Williamson averages 30.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks on 65.1% shooting from the floor.

The Pelicans superstar's most recent outing against the Pistons came less than week ago and he delivered a solid all-round performance. In that game, Williamson scored 30 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the floor along with recording six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Mar. 23, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PT).

The Pelicans vs. Pistons game will be televised live on FDSDET (local) and Gulf Coast Sports (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

