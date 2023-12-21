Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on former No. 1 pick’s status.

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to bounce back after a last-second loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Thursday. The Pelicans injury report is littered with names. Let’s look at who may take the court for the Pelicans on the road on Thursday.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

Zion Williamson is listed as day-to-day with an illness. The report says it is non-COVID-related. He is officially questionable for Thursday’s game but appears likely to play as he has not missed much time due to injury this season.

Williamson was limited in his last outing with foul trouble. It appears he may also be dealing with some injury issues.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans injury report goes longer than just Zion Williamson and his reported illness. There are other names on the list as well.

Cody Zeller, Day-To-Day

Jonas Valanciunas, Day-To-Day

Herbert Jones, Day-To-Day

Matt Ryan, Out

Larry Nance Jr., Out

There may be a bug going around the Pelicans locker room. Center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a non-Covid illness as well. Herb Jones has the same illness designation according to reports.

New Orleans should have all three players available unless their conditions worsen. They could all be limited in game action as well if their symptoms are strong.

Cody Zeller is also questionable due to a right ankle sprain. He was expected to return for Thursday’s game and could play. His status will be monitored as tip off approaches.

The Pelicans had CJ McCollum return from injury. However, they will be without two other contributors for an extended time.

Larry Nance Jr. is still out after aggravating his rib fracture. He is expected to return around December 31 after being labeled out for four to six weeks on November 30.

On December 21, the Pelicans announced Matt Ryan would be out for six to eight weeks His return timeline projects him to come back around the end of January. Ryan underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

On the flip side, the Cleveland Cavaliers are enduring multiple missing players. Their quartet of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, and Ty Jerome are all out for an extended time.

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell missed Cleveland’s game on Tuesday. He is listed as day-to-day and is questionable due to a non-Covid illness.

The Cavs are -1.5 favorites at home. That line could flip if Mitchell does not play. It could also move if the New Orleans Pelicans are without their three starters battling illness.