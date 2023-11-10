Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest injury update from New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable heading into the New Orleans Pelicans' Nov. 10 game against the Houston Rockets. The superstar forward isn't injured. Instead, his absence could potentially be due to 'personal reasons'. Williamson has participated in six of the Pelicans' eight games so far this season.

New Orleans is dealing with a significant amount of injuries on their roster. CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Herbert Jones are all carrying injuries. As such, the Pelicans roster is severely diminished and that has been hurting the rotations and combinations available to head coach Willie Reed.

Williamson is needed back in the rotation sooner rather than later. His career absences from the Pelicans rotations (just one season with over 30 games played) have left the franchise craving a healthy season from their star player. He reportedly spent the summer in the gym and taking his nutrition seriously, which should help keep him on the court throughout the season.

Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets have started the season in a strong fashion. Ime Udoka has his team playing robust and disciplined basketball. They will not be an easy opponent for the Pelicans, especially without two of their star players and multiple members of their rotation.

Zion Williamson has flashed his elite up-side for the New Orleans Pelicans

Despite it only being a six-game sample size, Zion Williamson has flashed his elite upside during his time on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. The superstar forward is able to bully his way to the rim, create events on the defensive end, and dominate the glass on both sides of the court.

Williamson is also a sneaky-good ball-handler. He can succeed in a point-forward role, especially when tasked with bringing the ball up, initiating and finishing the offense. Williamson's size and strength make him incredibly difficult to guard, especially when he's getting downhill and attacking the rim. He also still possesses his elite second jump, which gives him an edge over almost every defender in the NBA.

The Pelicans are a playoff-level team when Williamson is in their rotation. They thrive on the events he creates when attacking the rim and how that pressure produces easier perimeter shots for his teammates.

With CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III both on the sidelines, the Pelicans need some help for Brandon Ingram, who is carrying the offensive load for his team.

Williamson's return could coincide with a surge in production for his team. Whether that comes against the Houston Rockets will remain to be seen.