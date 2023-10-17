Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest injury update from the New Orleans Pelicans (October 17th)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up for an NBA preseason rematch against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night (Oct. 17). The two teams previously played each other last Tuesday, with Orlando coming away with a 122-105 victory. Tuesday’s game will mark the fourth and final preseason game for the Pelicans (0-3), who have gone winless through three contests. Meanwhile, the Magic (2-0) will be playing in their third of four preseason games after winning their first two.

As for Williamson’s availability, he appears ready to play as he is not currently listed on the Pelicans’ injury report. The star forward has also participated in all three of New Orleans’ preseason games thus far. However, given his vast injury history, the Pelicans could opt to rest him closer to game time.

Outside of Williamson, the Pelicans’ injury report is quite extensive entering Tuesday. Guard Jose Alvarado (ankle), forward Herbert Jones (neck), as well as big men Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) and Cody Zeller (back) are all listed as questionable. Meanwhile, forwards Trey Murphy III (knee) and Naji Marshall (knee) are both listed as out.

As for the Magic, guards Gary Harris (rest), Kevon Harris (knee) and Caleb Houstan (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Tuesday’s matchup between the Pelicans and the Magic will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando and will tip off at 7 p.m. EST.

Gilbert Arenas says Zion Williamson could be a dark horse MVP candidate this season

After missing the majority of last season due to a hamstring injury, Zion Williamson has been ramping up in preseason. So far, the star forward has shown off his trademark explosiveness as well as impressive playmaking in limited action. Naturally, his return has led to some optimism from fans and analysts surrounding the Pelicans entering this season. This includes former three-time All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas, who thinks that Williamson could be a dark horse MVP candidate:

“MVP. He's going to be in the MVP race. … If they're winning,” Arenas said during a recent episode of “Gil's Arena.”

Most would probably agree with Arenas that Williamson has the talent to become a perennial MVP candidate when healthy. However, the star forward has appeared in just 114 career games since being drafted No. 1 in the 2019 NBA draft. So, he will have to prove that he can stay on the court consistently to warrant the immense expectations that many have for him.

Through three preseason games, Williamson is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 50.0% shooting in just 20.7 minutes per game.

Last season, the star forward averaged 26.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.6 bpg on 60.8% shooting in 33.0 mpg over 29 games.

Also read: 5 heaviest players heading into 2023-24 NBA season ft. Zion Williamson