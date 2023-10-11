5 heaviest players heading into 2023-24 NBA season ft. Zion Williamson

While the NBA has gotten smaller and faster, there are still some heavy players. Here is a look at some of the top weights heading into the 2023-24 season.

For the most part, the heaviest players in the NBA are all centers. Some of the names that just missed the cut are reigning MVP Joel Embiid and veteran Andre Drummond. Both are known for their massive stature at the center position, but there is actually a handful of players heavier than them.

Top 5 heavist NBA players heading into the 2023-24 season

5) Robin Lopez

Rounding out the top five of heavist NBA players is journeyman Robin Lopez. The 7-footer currently weighs in at 281 pounds.

Lopez has bounced around the league during his 15-year career, and currently finds himself on the Milwaukee Bucks. He reunited with his brother, Brook Lopez, this offseason after spending last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robin Lopez is coming off averaging 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 2023.

4) Brook Lopez

Next up is the Milwaukee Bucks' starting center himself, Brook Lopez. He comes in just ahead of his twin brother at 282 pounds.

Lopez's size is what has allowed him to be one of the top defensive centers in the NBA. Last year, he found himself on the All-Defense first team after coming in second for Defensive Player of the Year. Lopez finished the 2023 campaign with the most overall blocked shots at 193.

3) Zion Williamson

Since entering the league, Zion Williamson's weight has been a big topic of conversation. While he is a generational athlete at his size, he's struggled to stay on the court consistently to showcase his talents.

Coming into the 2024 season, the New Orleans Pelicans star weighs 284 pounds. That is still one of the highest weights in the NBA, but he appears to be in good shape in recent photos and videos.

2) Nikola Jokic

Coming in at the No. 2 spot is the reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic. He too is entering the season at 284 pounds.

Jokic might be one of the heaviest players in the NBA, but that has not stopped his production or durability. He's played in 70+ games in every year of his career except one, and continues to put up historic numbers. Last season, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists while leading the Denver Nuggets to their first title in franchise history.

1) Jusuf Nurkic

The player with the title of heavist in the league belongs to now Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic. The "Bosnian Beast" currently weighs in at 290 pounds.

Nurkic has spent a majoirty of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, but found himself on the move this summer. The Phoenix Suns acquired him as part of the Damian Lillard trade. Now, he'll be using his size to be an anchor on defense for the star-studded Suns squad.