Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on 2x NBA All-Star's status

Being the face of the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson is a pivotal piece to the team's aspirations. However, he has a long history of injuries that have hampered his success in the NBA. This season has seen the Pelicans forward in his best shape yet, which has fans wondering if he will be good to go on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns.

So, is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Suns? As of now, the Pelicans have listed him as questionable with a left-finger contusion. Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) and Naji Marshall (left shoulder contusion) are also questionable for this game. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (left knee bone contusion) remains out of the team's lineup.

Moreover, this is a must-win game for the New Orleans Pelicans, as they have lost four straight entering this matchup. When it comes to their regular-season series with the Phoenix Suns, they have lost the previous two head-to-head meetings against them. It then sets up a good opportunity for them to redeem themselves against the Suns.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

In Wednesday night's 117-108 loss to the Orlando Magic, Williamson sustained a contusion when he tried to block Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs' layup attempt, leading to his finger hitting the backboard.

Luckily, Pelicans coach Willie Green isn't worried about his star forward's condition, as the X-ray results came back negative with no structural damage. However, the two-time NBA All-Star still has some soreness in his finger.

This season, Zion Williamson has missed 12 matchups with a foot and finger injury. In the 65 games he's played this season, the Pelicans forward has averaged 22.8 points (58.1% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range), 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Additionally, he also has a true shooting percentage of 61.6%.

Zion Williamson's stats vs. Phoenix Suns

In the eight games he's played against the Phoenix Suns, the 6-foot-6 forward has averaged 28.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

His last game against the Suns was on April 1, 2024, when the New Orleans Pelicans came up short by a score of 124-111. Despite the loss, Williamson put up 30 points (10 of 20 shooting), five assists and two rebounds.

Moreover, in the matchups he's gone up against the Phoenix Suns this season, the Pelicans star is averaging 27.0 points (56.8% shooting), 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

With only five games remaining this season for the New Orleans Pelicans, this game is crucial due to its conference-standing implications. As of now, they are in seventh place (45-32 record) in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are in sixth place (46-31 record) in the same conference.