Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Pelicans superstar's availability

Zion Williamson is not expected to play on Friday night as the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns for the second straight game at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Pelicans have been consistent in shutting down Williamson on second nights of back-to-backs to manage his load amid injury concerns.

Williamson, a former No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, has led New Orleans to a three-game winning streak, including a 124-116 win against the Suns on Thursday.

Williamson has been leading the Pelicans this season, averaging 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. However, he has only played 22 games for the Pels, who currently stand at the 14th spot with a 16-43 record, despite winning four of their last five matchups.

In their last meeting against the Suns, Williamson put up his first triple-double performance of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on an efficient 13-of-17 shooting from the field in just 31 minutes of playing time.

Zion Williamson has also been at his lightest weight since coming to the NBA in 2019, now going by 264 pounds, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, adding optimism about his health going forward. Despite the body transformation, Williamson has remained out in New Orleans' back-to-back games this season as the team hopes to manage his load.

In an interview in January, Williamson revealed that the Pelicans opted to shut him down on second nights of back-to-backs to manage his injury concerns.

"Let me make this clear to everybody out there," Williamson said. “If I can play in back-to-backs, I would. Physically, yes I can. But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that based off the numbers, it’s not smart to do that right now. So if that’s what they feel, I’m rocking with them on that."

Zion Williamson played 70 games in the 2023-2024 season for the first time in his career, helping New Orleans reach the playoffs. However, Williamson did not play in the Pelicans’ first-round matchup against the OKC Thunder last year due to hamstring injuries, which resulted in a series sweep for the Thunder.

Pelicans coach lauds Zion Williamson after clutch performance against the Suns

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green praised Zion Williamson after he lifted his team to a win against the Suns on Thursday. Green commended Williamson’s leadership, especially down the stretch.

“He was fantastic… He carried us down the stretch. Triple-double. Zion’s been amazing,” Green said in a postgame interview.

In Williamson’s 22 games this season, the Pelicans have won seven. Meanwhile, when he is sitting out, New Orleans has a record of 9-28. With him expected to miss the game against the Suns, the team may lean on the likes of Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum.

