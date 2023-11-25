Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on New Orleans Pelicans star's status (Nov. 25) 

Zion Williamson will not be playing in the New Orleans Pelicans' upcoming game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Pelicans will be without Williamson as they attempt to make it four straight wins after defeating the LA Clippers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Williamson will be out to rest, according to the NBA's official injury report, which is updated hourly on the league's website.

So far this season, Zion Williamson has yet to play on the second leg of back-to-backs, making his absence on Saturday night less than surprising. Given that he was forced to miss most of last season, the young star is still working his way up to 100%.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, who currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record, the news is likely frustrating. With the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets just ahead of them in the standings, every game is a must-win, despite it being early in the season.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson won't be the only one who is absent from the bench. In addition to Williamson, a number of players will also be missing the game for the team.

Other players who are expected to miss the Pelicans game in addition to Zion Williamson

In addition to Zion Williamson's absence, a number of other players have also been ruled out of the game. Looking at the NBA.com injury report as of 3:30 PM (Eastern Time), in addition to Williamson being out, Dereon Seabron will be on a G League assignment.

On top of that, Matt Ryan is listed as out with a right calf strain, something that was reported earlier this week. According to Sports Illustrated, Ryan is out for 10–14 days due to a mild calf strain, which would put him on track for a return late next week.

In addition, Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum will also be out; however, neither of the two were expected to play given their respective situations. In the case of McCollum, the veteran guard is still sidelined with a right lung puncture.

While McCollum is on his way back, Trey Murphy III is still a ways off. He tore his meniscus during an offseason practice and had surgery, which the team indicated would keep him out for 10–12 weeks.

Heading into the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the absence of Zion Williamson could be problematic. As the team looks to bounce back after last season, they'd like Williamson to stay healthy and if CJ McCollum can successfully return, they could be in for a big year.