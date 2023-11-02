Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update from New Orleans Pelicans (November 2)

Zion Williamson is active and on track to play on Thursday when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Detroit Pistons. Williamson and the Pelicans are off to a hot 3-1 start to the season and will look to keep it going against the 2-3 Pistons.

Williamson seems healthy in his return from a lengthy injury absence last season. He has played at least 28 minutes in all four games thus far. The Duke product leads the team with 21.5 points per game. He also is putting up 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Williamson will look to continue his success against the smaller lineups of the Pistons. Despite going 7 of 20 in his last outing against the OKC Thunder, Williamson is having an efficient season. He is shooting 57.1 percent from the field and shot better than 45 percent in the first three games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans could be without Brandon Ingram, who missed Wednesday’s game with a knee injury. Williamson should get plenty of shots if Ingram does not play.

Expand Tweet

Will Zion Williamson play against the Detroit Pistons?

Zion Williamson will play against the Pistons. The two-time NBA All-Star will try to bounce back after his poor shooting night against OKC on Wednesday. It will be the second night of a back-to-back for Williamson and the Pels.

Williamson has been helpful for New Orleans on the boards. The Pelicans struggled to shoot against OKC but worked hard on the glass to get second-chance opportunities. They scored 27 points on 22 offensive rebounds. Williamson came down with ten total rebounds in the game.

The team will need his rebounding effort again in Thursday’s matchup against the Pistons.

Zion Williamson is the second rebounding option for the Pelicans. Center Jonas Valanciunas continues to be a force down low. He can double-double any night and averages 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Both big men should have the advantage in the paint against the Pistons' smaller lineups.

How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The Pistons will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, with the game tipping off at 8 p.m. ET from Louisiana.

The matchup can be streamed with NBA League Pass. It will also air on each team’s regional sports network. The Pistons games air on Bally Sports Detroit, while the Pelicans air on Bally Sports New Orleans. They can also be streamed with Bally Sports+.