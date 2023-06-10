Isiah Thomas claims teaming up with Michael Jordan would have won him '8-9 championships'

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's relationship has been a rocky one over the years. The way Jordan tells the story, when he was a rookie at the All-Star game, he didn't know any of the other players there with him. As a result, he spent a lot of time during the weekend in his room keeping to himself.

At one point, he had to go downstairs for a meeting. When he got on the elevator, he allegedly found himself sharing the ride with Isiah Thomas. Being shy, Jordan didn't say anything to Thomas, which IT allegedly took MJ as being arrogant.

When the two stepped on the court, Jordan alleges that Isiah froze him out, denying him the ball repeatedly throughout the game. When Jordan's Bulls finally got the better of Thomas' Pistons, the Bad Boys left the court without shaking hands, fueling the rivalry between the two sides.

Most recently, fuel was poured on the fire when Isiah Thomas recalled sitting down with his family to watch The Last Dance. During the course of the documentary, Jordan called Thomas an a*****e, reigniting the feud.

Despite that, Thomas recently revealed that he believes if he and Jordan had teamed up, they would have won plenty of championships. Speaking on the NBA playoff pre-game broadcast, he stated:

"Probably eight. Eight or nine, definitely. We would have won a lot and we'd probably still be playing now. Tryna be somebody. No, we'd have won a lot. During that period, we would have a lot. He won six, I won two, so yeah, eight. 8 or 9."

Will the rivalry between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan ever end?

It's hard to tell whether or not the feud between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan will ever end. According to Thomas, behind the scenes, there isn't as much animosity as everyone expects. According to Thomas, the interactions the two have had behind the scenes don't match up with Jordan's comments in The Last Dance.

The way he sees things, if Jordan doesn't seem to hate him when the two come face to face, then he shouldn't call him an a*****e on TV. During an appearance on NBA veterans Steven Jackson and Matt Barnes' podcast, All The Smoke, he told Jordan not to have people apologize for him behind the scenes.

“Don’t call me behind the scenes apologizing or asking your friends to apologize. You got on national television and called me an ‘a*****e,’ and then you said you hated me. You said that on national television. Now, if you didn’t mean it, get on national television and apologize for it. Now, if you meant it, let it ride as it is.”

Whether or not this feud ever comes to an end, only time will tell.

