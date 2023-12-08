"It ain’t for no small little group of nutty people": Charles Barkley vehemently rants against Donald Trump supporters

NBA legend Charles Barkley is not a fan of Donald Trump and made sure that he sent that the message across to supporters of the former United States President.

On his King Charles show on CNN, the one-time NBA MVP reacted on news that Trump could run for a second term. Barkley expressed his opposition to it while taking a dig to those who egging the business tycoon to go for it.

He said as reported on The New York Times:

“I’m not a big Trump fan. I’m just not. ’Cause like I say, it’s the president of the United States. It ain’t for no small little group of nutty people.”

“I only call them that because they are. They’re crazy. They’re like your drunk friend. Like, once your friend’s drunk, there’s nothing you can say to him.”

'King Charles' host and NBA great Charles Barkley

Donald Trump is the 45th U.S. president, who served for one term, from 2017 to 2021. He ran for reelection but lost to Joe Biden.

Charles Barkley, meanwhile, is considered one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He played for 16 years with stops in Philadelphia, Phoenix and Houston. While with the Suns, he won the league MVP and reached the NBA Finals in 1993.

After his playing days, Barkley transitioned to television, establishing a successful broadcasting career with TNT. At King Charles, he's joined by CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King.

Charles Barkley reacts to reported low ratings of CNN show

Nielsen Media Research reported on the low ratings of Charles Barkley’s new CNN show King Charles are generating. The NBA legend took exception and downplayed it.

On The Steam Room podcast he does with Ernie Johnson, ‘Sir Charles’ made his thoughts known on the ratings issue:

“This is to my people at CNN, my team who puts the King Charles show together. An article came out that our ratings weren’t great…but I want to tell my team, man, these Nielsen people are the biggest clowns in the world. Name me one person you know with a Nielsen box?”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 8:03:

As per various published reports, the show premiered with an average 501,000 viewers in its 10 p.m. Eastern Time timeslot, paling in comparison to the network’s cable news competitors Fox News and MSNBC.

King Charles is a weekly show hosted by Barkley and Gayle King, where they have freewheeling and real conversations about different stories, moments and cultural themes.