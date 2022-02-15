"It was almost like a flashback of the other night with Luka" - Terance Mann compares guarding Steph Curry to Luka Doncic, mentions his ridiculous shot-making

Terance Mann had the best view on the house as Steph Curry dropped 33 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Curry also made eight three-point shots and was six-of-seven from deep in the first half, but that could not stop the Golden State Warriors from losing 104-119 against the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry was just buckets in the first half:



26 PTS (9-11 FG, 6-7 3P)

0 REB

0 AST

0 STL

0 BLK



That’s the most points without a rebound, assist, steal or block by any player in any half since 2015. Steph Curry was just buckets in the first half:26 PTS (9-11 FG, 6-7 3P)0 REB0 AST0 STL0 BLKThat’s the most points without a rebound, assist, steal or block by any player in any half since 2015. https://t.co/vaoEgayCKn

Mann, who started his 22nd game of the season, was all praise for the Dubs' superstar's performance, which saw him shoot a scorching 61% (11-of-18) from the field. Mann compared Steph Curry's terrific shooting night to the 45-point game put up by Luka Doncic in the Clippers' previous matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Speaking during a post-game media interaction, Mann said:

"It ain’t easy. It was almost like a flashback of the other night with Luka. They're both great players. Steph, on one of them [three-point attempts], I was guarding him, he stepped back, he was bobbling the ball on the way up, and still shot it in my face and made it. Didn't touch rim. Nothing you can do about it. He's a great player. You just got to play the best defense, the best defensive possession you can and hope that he misses on the contest."

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly "It ain’t easy. It was almost like a flashback to the other night with Luka... Steph, on one of them, I was guarding him, he stepped back, he was bobbling the ball on the way up, and still shot it in my face and made it. Didn't touch rim."



Terance Mann on Warriors' Stephen Curry "It ain’t easy. It was almost like a flashback to the other night with Luka... Steph, on one of them, I was guarding him, he stepped back, he was bobbling the ball on the way up, and still shot it in my face and made it. Didn't touch rim."Terance Mann on Warriors' Stephen Curry https://t.co/NOg6zL7Ilf

Terance Mann outscores Steph Curry, Klay Thompson in second half as Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers

While the Los Angeles Clippers were on the receiving end of a Steph Curry special, Terance Mann ensured that the Clippers came out on top in the contest. Mann tied his regular season career-high of 25 points as the Clippers outscored the Golden State Warriors 58-45 in the second half to earn a 15-point win on Monday.

StatMuse @statmuse Terance Mann last 2 games:



21/9/2, 9-15 FG

25/7/6, 11-17 FG



Both wins against the Mavs and Warriors. Terance Mann last 2 games:21/9/2, 9-15 FG25/7/6, 11-17 FGBoth wins against the Mavs and Warriors. https://t.co/6iLl5EzBRN

What was most impressive was that Mann scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half even as Curry and Klay Thompson combined to contribute just seven points to the Dubs' tally in quarters three and four.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Terance Mann outscored both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the second half of the game.



Terance: 18 points

Steph/Klay: 7 points Terance Mann outscored both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the second half of the game.Terance: 18 pointsSteph/Klay: 7 points

Terance Mann is in his third NBA season. He is the 48th overall pick from the 2019 Draft Class. He has played all three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, but has started more games this season for the franchise than he did over his previous two seasons combined (16). Mann is averaging 10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 2.4 apg while shooting 48.5% from the field for the Clippers this season. He has played all but one game for the Clippers in their 2021-22 campaign.

Edited by Parimal