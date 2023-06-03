"It does not bode well for Ja Morant"- Adrian Wojnarowski says Grizzlies superstar is gonna face significant punishment after gun incident

Ja Morant remains relevant nearly three weeks after his second gun-toting incident on Instagram Live. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the media that the league will hand out Morant’s punishment only after the championship series is over.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had this to say about how things could go for the Memphis Grizzlies star:

“Adam Silver was very intentional in his words last night [Thursday]. It does not bode well for Ja Morant. … What you heard from Adam Silver is what a lot of people all around the league, in Memphis, everywhere around the league, that no one’s gonna be able to say this time, ‘Adam, you went too lightly on Ja Morant.’

“Wherever that number lands, I think it’s going to be a significant part of the Grizzlies’ season, of Morant’s season. It cost them last year as a team. It cost him likely an All-NBA [selection]. … There’s just not a lot of empathy from around the NBA. And I think there’s even pressure from some teams to deal fairly harshly with Ja Morant.”

Silver mentioned finding added more information after the NBA conducted its investigation. The NBA Commissioner emphatically noted that Morant’s actions were not the message the league and the players wanted to send to millions of fans.

Mar. 4 was the first time Morant was caught live flexing a gun. It happened after a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Glendale, Colorado police didn’t file charges against him.

On Mar. 13, “G12” entered a counseling program in Florida after the Grizzlies suspended him for four days. Two days later, Morant met with Adam Silver to show his remorse and understanding of the situation.

Nearly a month later, Memphis again suspended him from all team activities after the second gun-flexing incident happened.

Silver added that although there were no legal laws that were broken, Morant’s actions were considered detrimental by the NBA and the NBPA.

Stephen A. Smith had something ominous to say about Ja Morant’s situation

While fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the length of Morant’s suspension, Stephen A. Smith had something more ominous to reveal:

“I’m from the streets of New York City and a lot of the people I know are from the streets, period. And I can tell you that people within the NBA community are not just concerned about Ja Morant playing basketball.

"They’re concerned about whether or not he’ll be alive in five years because of the environments he finds himself around and the situations he finds himself confronted by.”

The “First Take” host’s jaw-dropping words might have answered everyone’s questions about why the Memphis Grizzlies star finds it necessary to carry a gun.

What Stephen A. Smith said may be part of what the NBA “uncovered” during its investigation. It’s probably why Adam Silver is adamant about the finals to finish before revealing details of the investigation and the punishment.

