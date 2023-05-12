“It bothered me” – Former All-Star rants about Julius Randle kissing his wife postgame

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks were able to extend their series against the Miami Heat after winning Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Despite winning the game, however, a former Knicks player wasn't happy with Randle's first gesture after their win, which was to kiss his wife.

Former Knicks big man Kenyon Martin has a bone to pick with the current star of New York. Martin went on to the live stream for "Gil's Arena" where he started complaining about what Randle did following their win. According to him, it bothered him that the star forward's mind was in a different place.

"I saw something last night at the end of the game and it bothered me," Martin said. "We just got done playing a hard-fought game in a playoff series, and the first thing you do is you go kiss your wife."

"Like, that's the first thing you do?! Where's your mind at?!"

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Kenyon Martin Slams Julius Randle For Kissing Wife After Playoff Game tmz.me/Aoap87S Kenyon Martin Slams Julius Randle For Kissing Wife After Playoff Game tmz.me/Aoap87S

"I'm sitting there watching the game with my wife, and I'm like, 'I love you to death,'" the 15-year NBA veteran said, "'but ain't no way in that instance I'm going to walk over. I'm going to be with my guys -- we just got done winning. I'm not even thinking about you.'"

Martin wanted Randle to be celebrating the win with his teammates, who he shared the floor with, instead of his family. Thanks to their win, they forced a Game 6, which will be on Miami's homecourt.

Thanks to the efforts of Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are still alive and will put up a fight tonight. Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the team to victory. Randle finished the game with 24 points, while RJ Barrett put up 26 points and seven rebounds in Game 5.

Julius Randle's consistency shooting the ball could be the Knicks' key

Throughout their series against the Heat, Julius Randle hasn't shot the ball effectively for the Knicks. However, in Game 5, the 6-foot-9 forward was able to make the most out of his time on the court and be an effective option for the squad. Randle was able to shoot 53.8% from the field and 57.1% from deep.

Game 5 was the first time the two-time All-Star was able to shoot well from the field and the three-point area. New York gets the edge against Miami on games where Randle shoots the ball well. In Game 2, the Knicks won their matchup and the star forward shot 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

It's up to Randle to be a consistent help for the Knicks to force a Game 7 and keep their season alive.

