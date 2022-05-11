"It disrupts the rhythm and the flow of actually enjoying watching the game" - Stephen A. Smith believes complaining in the NBA is ridiculous and has to stop

ESPN's top sports personality Stephen A. Smith is sick and tired of players complaining to referees after every single play.

Smith made it known in the latest episode of "First Take" that he wants the players to stop moaning and move on as quickly as possible. The 54-year-old host pointed out that human error is a part of sports.

Smith does not want players to complain early in the game, but reserve it for more crucial parts like in the fourth quarter of a close game. He clearly does not like the fact that most players and coaches talk to referees to argue a call. Smith stated:

"We see every single play. Tell me what play that you see when a foul is called and a player ain't complaining, a player doesn't feel screwed over, a player doesn't feel that the officials got something wrong.

"We see coaches arguing with referees every single play. We see players arguing with referees every single play."

Stephen A. Smith added that players should stop acting like every play or call needs to be reviewed by the officials.

Smith is clearly against the non-stop complaining and pointed out how it kills any kind of momentum for the game. He believes that it makes the NBA less entertaining. He said:

"To sit up there and act like every single damn play has to be reviewed is ridiculous. It has to stop. It disrupts the rhythm and the flow of actually enjoying the game.

"We're watching the game and it's like, 'Damn, I ordered dinner. I'm waiting for it. They are reviewing this play and it takes this damn long to decide what the right play is.' Come on, y'all."

Former NBA player JJ Redick has a different take from Stephen A. Smith's view since he favors the reviews on plays early in the game.

Redick pointed out the possibility of superstars or important players getting their third foul. It might have happened early in the game, but it will have implications later on.

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on Shaquille O'Neal vs Rudy Gobert

Stephen A. Smith before an NBA game.

In an episode of his "Big Podcast With Shaq," Spice Adams said that Rudy Gobert would limit Shaquille O'Neal to just 12 points.

Shaq took offense to the comment since he believes that he can score 12 points in three minutes if Gobert guarded him. The Jazz center responded on Instagram by commenting that he would lock up Shaq.

Stephen A. Smith gave his opinion on the matter in the latest episode of "First Take." Smith was adamant that O'Neal would destroy Gobert in the paint. Shaq is quite possibly the most dominant big man in league history, while Rudy is one of the best defensive centers of his generation. Smith said:

"If Rudy Gobert is guarding Shaquille O'Neal one-on-one... it would be no match. He would destroy Rudy Gobert. And Rudy Gobert knows this."

