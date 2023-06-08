"It could have a double meaning” – NBA Commissioner cracks subtle joke on Ja Morant over ‘gun incident’ 

At the height of the issues, Ja Morant is facing right now, who knew that the NBA Commissioner had the courage to make a joke at his expense? Adam Silver recently went to the Dan Patrick Show and poked fun at Morant's gun before his interview ended.

Silver was a guest on Dan Patrick's show and before he could leave, he made sure he left an impression. The two were discussing how NBA players often carry the basketball when dribbling. This led to Patrick mentioning the comedian, Adam Sandler, as someone who carries the basketball often.

Patrick jokingly mentioned that he'll start a PSA for the NBA in regard to its players carrying. Silver played along and joked about Morant's incident.

"You know what, I'm gonna get Adam Sandler to a PSA for the NBA on an anti-carrying program." Patrick said.

"It could have a double meaning, by the way." Silver joked.

"It could have a double meaning, by the way." Silver joked.

"Yeah, the Ja Morant anti-carrying. Absolutely."

It hasn't been a full season and Morant is already involved in another gun incident. The two-time All-Star was seen waving a handgun inside a car while he was listening to music with his friend inside a car. Following that, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to suspend him until further notice.

The NBA, on the other hand, has been performing an extensive investigation into the incident. Prior to the start of the NBA Finals, Silver lightly touched on the issue but relayed to everyone that they haven't decided on Morant's punishment yet.

Many have speculated on the length of Morant's punishment. There are those who have speculated that the league could give the young star an extended suspension in the season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks that the league could give him a 17-game suspension for the 2023-24 season. Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, believes a 25-game suspension seems reasonable.

Ja Morant claims the gun was a toy

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant has given his defense after he was seen waving a gun in a live Instagram broadcast. According to his camp, the gun was reportedly a toy and wasn't anything harmful. However, based on what experts have reported, many believe that the NBA will still push through with his suspension even if the gun was a toy.

"Adam Silver is still going to go through with the suspension, looking like it should be 30-games even though the [NBA] knows it was a toy gun."





"Adam Silver is still going to go through with the suspension, looking like it should be 30-games even though the [NBA] knows it was a toy gun."

Many are waiting for the NBA Finals to end to learn more about what punishment the league will issue to Morant.

