“Whether or not he’s gonna be alive in 5 years” – Stephen A. Smith believes Ja Morant’s actions could put his life in jeopardy

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did not go into detail about the punishment for Ja Morant last night as he didn't want the attention to shift away from the NBA Finals. However, in a recent interview, famed journalist Stephen A. Smith explored the future of the Memphis Grizzlies star in the league.

Morant has been caught by the league once more where he was flaunting a handgun during one session of Instagram live. He was seen with a friend, and they were having fun singing along to music inside a car when the Grizzlies star suddenly lifted his hand and it showed a firearm.

Following this, Smith shared that Morant's life could be put into jeopardy if he doesn't change.

"In terms of Ja Morant's behavior off the court, some of the things he finds himself engaged in, with the company that he keeps, with the establishments that he visits, things of that nature. Obviously, he feels compelled, pretty much all the time, to have a gun around him." Smith said.

"A lot of players I know are from the streets, period. And I can tell you that people within the NBA community are not just concerned about Ja Morant playing basketball. They're concerned about whether or not he's gonna be alive in 5 years."

"Because of the environments that he finds himself around and the situations he finds himself confronted by. It's a serious matter and it's something that I think that the NBA and everybody that knows anything about the kind of things that are going on with him finds themselves converned about."

It may be a bit too much coming from Stephen A., but there's a looming possibility that it could happen. Morant's irresponsibility has given him and his team a ton of trouble, especially this season.

Former NBA player suggests a change of scenery for Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Former NBA Player Kendrick Perkins has weighed in on the situation with Ja Morant on more than one occasion. This time around, he suggests that the All-Star point guard should leave Memphis and join a different organization if his questionable behavior keeps on getting him in trouble.

"If another incident like this happens ..." Perk said, "I'm ready to say right now that I think Ja Morant, it might be best for him to actually get out of Memphis and go to a different organization for his own well-being."

It may be a bit too much for some fans, but having a change of scenery could allow Morant to grow and become a mature NBA star.

